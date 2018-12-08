Alexis Ren Goes Topless & Reveals Her Favorite Color Using Lingerie

Model Alexis Ren shared a revealing photo to her Instagram, posing topless while sporting a thong bottom. She captioned the picture, “and my favorite color is,” leaving the rest blank. Considering Ren was only wearing red or reddish orange lingerie, that’s probably what she means by her favorite color. Alexis gave the camera some pouty lips while cradling her face with her right hand and censoring her curves with her left. She wore some earrings and a necklace and appeared to be in a hotel room, although it’s hard to know for sure.

With that in mind, Ren has been in Tokyo, Japan and has been keeping her fans updated with a series of videos, photos, and Instagram Stories. One of her Stories noted that she’s been meeting with brands in Japan for collaboration work in the future, so it sounds like she’s been fairly busy during her trip. Whether she’s already back or still in Japan is still unknown.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant has also stirred up fans recently with a comment she made in a recent post where she alluded to her rumored relationship with pro partner, Alan Bersten. It sounded like the two may not be together anymore, as detailed by the Inquisitr. Seemingly confirming the breakup, Alexis said that “Feelings aren’t black and white is [sic] neither is life. … He is on his own journey and I respect that.”

However, that news doesn’t come as a huge surprise, considering that Alexis also sent fans into a frenzy when she shared photos of herself with Milo Manheim. The photos showed Alexis resting her head on Milo’s leg, and it left fans confused considering they believed she was still with Alan at the time, according to the Inquisitr.

This was also around Alexis’ birthday, when she shared Instagram Stories of herself spending time with Milo and joking around with him. However, that’s not to say that Alexis has continued to share photos or video of Milo. Instead, she’s jetted off to Japan, and even released her first-ever Q&A session where she opened up about some personal questions.

Furthermore, Us Weekly confirmed through a source that the relationship is seemingly over between Ren and Bersten.