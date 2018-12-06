Julianne Hough & Nina Dobrev Leap Off A Boat In Their Swimwear

Julianne & Nina took a huge jump into the ocean in a new snap.

Julianne Hough and her famous bestie Nina Dobrev took the plunge during a trip to Indonesia. Taking to Instagram this week, the former The Vampire Diaries actress posted a snap of herself, Julianne, and a group of friends enjoying some downtime on a boat as they each took a running leap into the ocean.

Nina was rocking a blue bikini in the snap uploaded on December 5, while Julianne opted for a dark swimsuit as they all jumped off the large blue boat. The guys of the group, which included Hough’s husband Brooks Laich, stretched out under the water as the girls jumped.

Tagging their location as somewhere in Indonesia, Dobrev admitted in the upload’s caption that jumping straight into the water from the seriously tall boat did, in fact, leave the group with a few bruises.

“Yes. It hurt upon impact,” Nina – who was showing off her amazing bikini body in the photo – wrote in the caption, jokingly adding “#BruiseLife4Life” and “#IfYouDidntBruiseDidItEvenHappen?”

The actress also told her followers that the photo was taken by Instagram user @iflyheli, who also shared a video of the swimsuit-clad gang leaping off the highest point of the ship. He jokingly captioned the clip with the hashtag “jumpfail” while tagging Nina, Julianne, and their friends.

Julianne’s husband Brooks shared the same photo as Nina on his own Instagram account on December 5, where he also posted a jokey caption claiming that the group would all be starring in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

“We just shot the new poster for Pirates of the Caribbean!” Hough’s husband joked on the social media site. “Spoiler alert, [Nina Dobrev] dies first…”

Hough and Dobrev have been close friends for some years now and have often gushed about their close bond in interviews as well as sharing sweet photos together across their social media accounts.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Speaking to People back in April, Nina – who was a bridesmaid in Julianne’s wedding with Brooks – admitted that despite them only meeting around six years ago, she feels like they’ve been friends for most of their lives.

“It feels like we met when we were 2-years-old because I feel like I have known you my entire life,” Dobrev told Hough during the joint interview and photoshoot for the magazine. “We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together. We just like to be around each other.”

Julianne then added that she and her bestie are “like yin and yang.”

“You’re always the person that’s inclusive of everybody and always making sure everybody is having fun, and we’re like a spontaneous combustion of energy when we’re together,” she sweetly told Nina.