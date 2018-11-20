Elsa Hosk Goes Braless In Plunge Shirt Dress On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk has been sharing photos on Instagram from her birthday getaway, and she’s looking as gorgeous as ever in her latest post. The model stood next to a hut and went braless in a plunge shirt dress, which had a collar reminiscent of a men’s formal shirt.

The dress was short, and had a tie-accent on the front. Elsa wore her hair slicked back, and accessorized with a charm necklace. The backdrop of the photo revealed that she is at a tropical coastal location, complete with blue ocean waters and palm trees.

The model also shared another post with her boyfriend, Tom Daly, as the two appeared totally in love with each other. He was also featured in Elsa’s Instagram Stories, seen lounging in the sand in his swimming trunks. Daly was dubbed her “favorite sloth.”

Hosk is notably joined on her birthday vacation by fellow Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt as she enjoys Tulum, Mexico, according to Just Jared. The resort that Elsa is at offers some rustic-inspired oceanfront huts, also featuring a short trail to the beach where there are lounge areas. She headed down to the ocean to capture a video of a beautiful sunset, an image which she shared with her fans.

As a model, Elsa has shared nude photos of herself — provocative pictures that stirred up comments from friends. But when she talked about her experience in doing so, the model was down-to-earth about her reasons, as she explained to Porter.

“I remember posting a nude selfie, and I got so many texts from people who were like: ‘What did you do? Are you sure about that?’ And I was like, ‘yeah, I don’t really care that much. It’s my body, it’s my choice.'”

But that doesn’t mean that Hosk wants everyone to be in her business all the time, as she also expressed that she enjoys her privacy — and wishes that she could sometimes “turn off” her status as a Victoria’s Secret model. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like that will happen anytime soon, as her popularity keeps rising, Hosk gaining more fans each year.

And in the meantime, her family seems to be supportive of her choices, although they’ve never openly discussed it.

“My mum will sometimes comment on pictures, and tell me, ‘That’s a beautiful dress,’ but I actually haven’t talked to them about what they think about nudity.”

Whatever the case, the model seems to be enjoying a great trip to Mexico — and maybe she’ll share more from her adventures with her fans in the coming days.