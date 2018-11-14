Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Cleavage, Long Sculpted Legs & A Cigar In Annabel’s Men’s Loo

Elizabeth Hurley shared a mesmerizing photograph of herself wearing a beautiful dress. The actress said goodbye to the old Annabel’s on Instagram with a picture reminiscent of the vintage glam associated with the members-only nightclub.

Liz Hurley looks magnificent in the golden shimmer dress that clings to her toned physique. The dress has a very-shaped neckline which shows a hint of her cleavage, while the long side-split allows the actress’s sculpted leg to come out to play. Hurley wears a gold high-heel shoe with a delicate bow detail.

The breast cancer survivor’s dark, provocative makeup allures and entices. Hurley’s smoldering cat-eye look plays up her eyes, while the nude lip suggests a sexy vulnerability. She accessorized the look with sparkly earrings and a tennis bracelet. Adding a definite masculine yet seductive element to the photo is the cigar she holds in her hand.

Naturally, you cannot talk about Elizabeth Hurley’s accessories and not mention her hair. The Austin Powers actress’s tresses tumbled past her shoulders in dark voluminous waves. And she still knows how to work a camera with just a single look.

One would never guess that Elizabeth is posing in Annabel’s men’s loo. The model sits on a wooden step in front of the glistening white urinals as if she is sitting on the throne herself. In fact, the caption on this photograph explains that all the furnishings from the original Annabel’s will be auctioned. The fittings in the men’s toilet will also be auctioned off on November 20, according to Annabel’s Mayfair’s Instagram.

Hurley is a well-known bikini designer and has her own beachwear collection called Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She often flaunts her incredible body and curves on her social network accounts and has a firm following among her fans. It’s little wonder that the 53-year-old actress has over 1 million followers on her Instagram.

The post already has over 12,000 likes and an abundance of comments from her loyal followers. Most cannot believe how Liz has defied the industry’s norms of aging, fitness, and beauty.

One fan gushed, “My gosh I would cast you as a Roman Queen in a film,” while another noticed that she said she “Didn’t loiter there OFTEN.” Most were lyrical about the star’s beauty.

“You look so beautiful right about any outfit”

“Mind blowing pic so sexy”

“Absolutelly Glamorous! Beautiful!”

Elizabeth Hurley can do it all: bikinis, glam shows, and sitting with a cigar in front of a urinal.