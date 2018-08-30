Ariel Winter Shows Off Major Cleavage In Sexy, Glowy Snap

Ariel Winter has been rocking black lately. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself in a sexy, strapless dress, accentuating her chest and cleavage.

In the snap, Winter is posing against a wooden wall. She is looking at the camera, with a coy, cute smile. Her makeup features dark purple hues, contrasting beautifully with her hazel eyes.

In just 10 minutes, the post garnered more than 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Wow. I think this is the prettiest I’ve ever seen you,” one fan commented.

Another one added, “Bar non, best pic of you so far. Thanks for the share.”

The Modern Family star captioned the photo, “Grow up and glow up.”

The photo appears to have been taken during the golden hour and the actress does look very glowy. The 20-year-old was seen wearing this black cocktail dress Variety‘s annual Power of Young Hollywood event. The dress features a low, sweetheart neckline for the occasion, with a small cutout detail offering a tiny flash of flesh.

The Modern Family actress joined her co-star Sarah Hyland at the event, evidence of which was shared on Hyland’s Instagram page on Tuesday. She was slut-shamed for her choice of outfit. Commentors accused Winter of being “slutty” and suggested she wear baggy clothes for a change.

Winter is not new to body-shaming and the aftermath of it. She has candidly addressed her past self-image issues, which eventually led her to seek a breast-reduction surgery in 2015.

“Before then, I didn’t feel like myself, and everyone was so focused on my cleavage, so when I got the breast reduction it helped me feel so much better about my body,” she said, as noted by the HuffPost.“I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear. I always felt like crap about myself. It’s gotten a little better, but it’s still definitely hard.”

Wednesday’s post is not the first time Winter has revealed a penchant for black ensembles. Over the weekend, Winter shared a sexy snap of herself in a tight black bodysuit and thigh-high boots, a photo that Hollywood Life described as “her hottest one yet.”

In the photo, Winter is posing for a photo shoot against a white backdrop. The plunging black bodysuit is tight and form-fitting, revealing her chest and accentuating her curvaceous figure. She paired the photo with the caption, “attitude on some f**k you too.”

Winter is gearing up for the 10th and final season of Modern Family, which is premiering Sep. 26 on ABC.