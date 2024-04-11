5 Really Bizarre Moments Involving the Trump Women

5 Awkward Moments Involving the Trump Women

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mario Tama

Since emerging as a polarizing American political figure, the business tycoon turned President, Donald Trump, and his family have been frequent subjects of internet memes, sparking outrage on many occasions. Marrying or being related to Donald immediately thrusts one into the spotlight. However, when they make headlines for the wrong reasons, it's not solely due to his outspokenness. Here are five recent highly bizarre incidents involving the Trump women—Melania, Ivanka, and Tiffany—that have fueled their meme-worthy status.

1. Ivanka's School Years

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael M. Santiago

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former best friend and White House adviser to Melania, revealed that Ivanka Trump once tried to suppress a Vanity Fair article by a high school friend. The friend accused Ivanka of orchestrating a stunt where girls flashed their breasts from a classroom window. Despite being implicated as the ringleader, Ivanka escaped punishment by denying involvement to the headmistress. This incident, along with another involving attributing a fart to someone else, was reportedly concealed by Ivanka, according to South China Morning Post.

2. Ivanka Tagged Her Father as Meat Loaf on Twitter

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael M. Santiago

A photo of former President Donald and his daughter Ivanka went viral on social media in 2021 for an amusing reason. Ivanka shared a picture of herself with the former president on Twitter. In the caption, she wrote, “Off to Georgia with Dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!! U.S.” In the photo, intended to rally support for Georgia Republican incumbent, Kelly Loeffler, Ivanka tagged several individuals and also mistakenly tagged a user @RealMeatLoaf, instead of her father, according to Glamour.

3. Tiffany Trump Starting a Career as a Singer

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

In 2011, like many teenagers, Donald's daughter Tiffany Trump, harbored dreams of pursuing a music career, wishing to become a renowned pop star, according to Vanity Fair magazine. Tiffany, who promoted the song during an appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011, expressed her desire to pursue a serious career in music. However, when snippets of her venture into the music industry resurfaced, fans were quick to notice that the professionally produced track, Like a Bird, was highly autotuned.

4. Ivana’s Interaction With a Model

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tom Gates

Renowned for her bold demeanor, Ivana Trump sparked intrigue at a New York fashion event. Donald's late wife raised eyebrows when she requested to feel the chest of Aliia Roza, a former Russian spy turned model. Ivana justified her actions as research, emphasizing that it was completely non-sexual. Although Roza laughed it off and found Ivana amusing, the incident was considered quite unusual. According to Page Six, Roza said, "Ivana was so funny. She looks really nice. She was lovely and really sweet.”

5. Melania’s White House Exit

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle

The supportive third wife of Donald, Melania, crafted several enduring moments as the First Lady, yet her ultimate exit from the White House could overshadow them all. While leaving the White House for the last time and heading to Florida, Melania did not try to conceal her eagerness to return to a private life. Stepping off the plane in a stunning outfit, she awkwardly avoided standing with Donald in front of the media and quickly walked away alone, offering no final goodbye. Her departure marked the end of a tumultuous chapter in American politics, sparking debate over her legacy.