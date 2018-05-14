‘Bachelorette’ Stars Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo Settle Into New Home, Fans Anxiously Await Wedding News

What's the latest on Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo from ABC's 'The Bachelorette' 2017 season? Are they ready for wedding bells to ring yet?

The Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are in the midst of celebrating the one-year anniversary of their engagement and they are also sharing details about their new home together. As fans may remember, she was based in Dallas, Texas heading into the ABC show while he was in Miami, Florida, and for a while, it sounded as if they might move to Los Angeles to forge forward on a life together. Where are they now and what’s the latest on their relationship?

People shares that Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay are calling Dallas home these days and they just moved into a new place together. They decided that her previous place was too small for them and her dog Cooper, and she worried that it wasn’t truly home for him. They started looking around and quickly found a newly-renovated two-bedroom rental that they both loved.

Rachel and Bryan decided on an interesting approach when it came to decorating their new home. Since Lindsay and Abasolo have fairly different decorating styles, they donated all of the furniture they already had and started from scratch together. As she gushed over their new place, the Bachelorette star talked about some of their favorite rituals as a couple, including watching sports together with some coffee in the morning.

Lindsay also referenced how the two Bachelorette stars are “blending our lives together and creating a home for the Abasolos,” which naturally leads fans to wonder about a wedding date. It looks like Rachel and Bryan are currently together in Mexico celebrating their anniversary and some wonder if this might give them the bug to start formally working on plans for their nuptials.

Rachel recently chatted with KTLA 5, and when asked about a wedding, the Bachelorette star said that their goal is to tie the knot by the end of this year. She noted that there are a lot of puzzle pieces that need to come together for that to happen, but she emphasized that they are definitely going to be getting married at some point.

Fans are thrilled to see that these Bachelorette stars are doing so well together, and many wonder if Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo just might manage to be the next “Bachelor Nation” couple to make it down the aisle. Becca Kufrin is the next lady up to hand out roses and her season debuts on Monday, May 28.