Netflix's 'You' Is Returning Slightly Sooner Than Initially Announced

Netflix isn't allowing fans of the psychological thriller You get any rest as they released a poster for season four alongside dates of its debut on the platform, and fans can't seem to keep calm with the news. You made a big international splash when the show's first season became streamable on Netflix in December of the same year You made your Lifetime premiere in September 2018.

After the program's enormous popularity in season 1, Netflix bought the program and requested a second season. Due to Penn Badgley's captivating portrayal as the series' star Joe and the visibility Netflix provided, the show quickly became a worldwide sensation. Season 4 aspires to elevate the program to a new level by moving Joe's schemes to Europe. The play centers on the dangerously charming Joe, who becomes fixated and obsessive over numerous ladies.

Swipe to see more.