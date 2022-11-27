Netflix's 'You' Is Returning Slightly Sooner Than Initially Announced

Close-up shot of Penn Badgley
Chisom Ndianefo

Netflix isn't allowing fans of the psychological thriller You get any rest as they released a poster for season four alongside dates of its debut on the platform, and fans can't seem to keep calm with the news. You made a big international splash when the show's first season became streamable on Netflix in December of the same year You made your Lifetime premiere in September 2018.

After the program's enormous popularity in season 1, Netflix bought the program and requested a second season. Due to Penn Badgley's captivating portrayal as the series' star Joe and the visibility Netflix provided, the show quickly became a worldwide sensation. Season 4 aspires to elevate the program to a new level by moving Joe's schemes to Europe. The play centers on the dangerously charming Joe, who becomes fixated and obsessive over numerous ladies.

'You' Came A Little Sooner

In 2023, the film will be released in two batches. The first part will air on February 9, and the second will follow on March 9. Through the platform's social media pages, You has recently unveiled a brand-new motion poster from season 4 that features Joe. In the fourth season of You, the poster offers viewers a fresh look at Joe dressed as a professor for a trip across London.

First Look At 'You' Season 4

On September 24, Netflix released the first teaser for the upcoming You season. In the clip, Joe Goldberg sheds his prior roles as the adoring suburban husband, the shop clerk in LA, and the beloved New York book manager. He underwent certain changes to become Professor Jonathan Moore for the newest episode. As he narrates the video, Joe says that moving to London has made it easier for him to let the past go. It appears like his days of unrequited love and longing are over, though. He would rather concentrate on his studies and keep his extracurricular activities to a minimum. We are about to find out if the professor will keep things professional, considering his persona from the other seasons.

Badgley's Impression Of His On-Screen Character

Penn Badgley in a gray suit
In a discussion on his podcast, Podcrushed, Badgley said he would have a pretty direct response to Joe Goldberg if he had ever met the actor in real life.

"Let’s say he was a person I was obsessed with, and somehow I could meet him in a controlled circumstance, and he was interested in listening to me… I would actually try to love him. Because, the truth is, he’s never gotten that,"

He also added,

"Honestly, feel like I would look at him for a long time. He needs love. It’s like, I would hug him. I would hold him."

Tati And Penn Retain Their Characters For Season 4

The fourth installment of Netflix's You was filmed from March through August. Tati Gabrielle plays Marienne Bellamy once more, and Penn Badgley reprises his role as Joe Goldberg. Our expectations are high for this one.

