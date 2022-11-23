Florence Pugh Is Stunning In A Trench Coat

Pugh is the latest digital cover star for Netflix Queue and served up all of the looks, but we can't ignore this fascinating trench coat look. The Wonder actress donned a brown trench coat with wide flaps at the chest in an off-the-shoulder style, revealing her broad shoulders and glowing skin.
In true minimalist fashion, Pugh paired the look with diamond teardrop earrings, a nose ring, and a round diamond necklace with a diamond ring on her finely manicured fingers. The Little Women actress looked like a painting as she posed for a portrait with her short hair styled in a sleeked-back look and side part.
She kept her makeup simple with bronze tones and lips and donned a pretty black dress with puffy sleeves and an A-shaped skirt in the next slide. Still rocking the same hairstyle and makeup from the trench coat look, Pugh added a little twist to this black ensemble by cinching the waist with a big belt and rocking a gold necklace with a big cross-shaped pendant.