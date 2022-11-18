Elizabeth Hurley is "back" in her "bikini," and quite literally. The 57-year-old actress and model turned heads on Instagram this week, posting a sizzling swimwear selfie and even opting for video mode. Liz stunned her 2.4 million followers with a jaw-dropping display of her age-defying figure, also using her post to remind fans of her luxurious digs. The ex to Hugh Grant did not, however, shout out her Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand, but her chain bikini was likely from the company she founded back in 2005. Fans have left over 170,000 likes to Liz's bathroom selfie action.
Elizabeth Hurley, 57, Wows In Skimpy Bikini
Stuns In Aqua Bikini
Footage showed Liz flaunting her super-flat stomach and cleavage as she modeled a plunging and very skimpy bikini.
Opting for blue-green aqua shades, the Austin Powers star went jazzy as her bikini boasted gold chain detailing on the bottoms. She also rocked a pair of shades sending out casual vacay vibes. Liz filmed herself amid luxurious gray marbles and in her bathroom, posing in front of a large mirror, plus a small vanity one. She even pouted for the camera while blowing her fans a kiss. Glam-wise, it was a low-key affair as the British sensation wore her locks down and opted for very little makeup. "Back in a bikini," she wrote.
Defying Her Age At 57
Liz continues to make headlines be it in swimwear or on the red carpet - nearly all media outlets refer to her as looking far younger than her 57 years.
"I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active," she told The Cut, adding:
"On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises."
Emotional Wellbeing Counts, Too
Liz also touched on the importance of her mental health. The breast cancer awareness campaigner continued: "It’s also really important to look after yourself emotionally. People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me it’s a couple of things."
Fans And Celebs Love Her
Liz may not boast a Kardashian-level following, but her fanbase is solid and also includes some famous faces. Her Instagram is followed by fellow swimwear designer and actress Demi Moore, plus TV face Sofia Vergara.