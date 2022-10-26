Megan Fox Shows Off Killer Curves In High Slit Dress

Megan may rock red carpet gowns, but the star has been making headlines for showing off in underwear and spandex looks this year. She's been tapped by 42-year-old mogul Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand, with some shoots also seeing her posing with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” Fox stated about being a part of it all. “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney; we had so much fun shooting together.”