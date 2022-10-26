Megan Fox Shows Off Killer Curves In High Slit Dress

Megan Fox
Geri Green

Megan Fox is dropping jaws as she flaunts her killer curves and famous legs in a gold dress while stepping out for a glam night. The Transformers actress and 2022 SKIMS face is currently making headlines for both debuting new red locks and channeling Jessica Rabbit in a high-slit and shiny dress, one she wore while attending the recent Time 100 Next Gala. The brunette bombshell was in NYC for the high-profile bash - of course, she attended with fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

Stuns In Gold Slit Dress

Megan Fox
Looking fiery hot as she showed off her figure, Megan both posed for photo ops and found herself photographed on the way into the venue. The 36-year-old showed major skin in the bandeau and strapless gold dress, one boasting thick and luxurious satin fabrics, plus a slight metallic feel. The figure-hugging gown was paired with strappy and high-heeled sandals, with Megan also holding a clutch. The actress also wore a heavy face of makeup complete with red lips, plus very defined brows and reddish-tan eyeshadow.

Switching To Spandex And Undies

Megan Fox
Megan may rock red carpet gowns, but the star has been making headlines for showing off in underwear and spandex looks this year. She's been tapped by 42-year-old mogul Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand, with some shoots also seeing her posing with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” Fox stated about being a part of it all. “I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney; we had so much fun shooting together.”

Gushing Over Machine Gun Kelly

Kim Kardashian in pink two set with Machine Gun Kelly
Fans are still going crazy over Megan's relationship with Ohio-born rapper Machine Gun Kelly. On January 12, 2022, the couple announced their engagement. Megan's relationship with MGK comes in the wake of her split from her former husband Brian Austin Green.

"The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are…How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…," Megan has written about her beau.

The 'Most Important' Human She's Met

Megan Fox and MGK
The mom of three then called him "the most unique human" she has ever met and that if she could get him something special for his birthday, it would be for him to see himself the way she sees him. For more from Megan, check out her Instagram.

