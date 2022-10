Shaquille O'Neal might as well be one of the 15 most famous people on Earth. A seven-foot specimen widely known for being one of the greatest, most dominant players in NBA history cannot go unrecognized anywhere he goes.

His success on the court and as a businessman, as well as his charisma and larger-than-life way of handling himself, have also found him plenty of gigs in the advertising industry. He's got a nearly unlimited range in that regard.