Christina Ricci Sizzles In Plunging Black Dress

Christina Ricci
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

Christina Ricci is stunning in a glam look as she posts a photo from the Academy Museum Gala 2022. The actress was part of a star-studded crowd attending this year's event in Los Angeles, CA, and she definitely came dressed to impress. Opting for gothic glamor as she wore a corseted dress from flamboyant designer Vivienne Westwood, Christina sizzled as she flaunted her petite frame, also gaining plenty of likes from her Instagram followers.

The 42-year-old also went braless beneath her bustier-like gown, with everything from the hair and makeup to the jewelry nothing short of perfect.

The Latest

McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Makes A Comeback And People Are Freaking Out About It

McDonald's Worker Allegedly Throws Drink On Customer After She Requests Extra Sauce

Amazon Flex Workers Say 'They Get Paid To Go Home'

'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Lashes Out At Michael Again After She Attacked Him!

A Common Passion Between Michael Jordan And Mike Tyson Could Force Them To Face Each Other Decades After Almost Fighting Over A Woman

Stuns In Sweeping Low-Cut Dress

Christina Ricci
Getty | Slaven Vlasic

Christina chose an outdoor space to showcase her look, posing amid the stacked stone and wooden steps and amid the greenery. The Yellowjackets star drew attention to her curves and her tiny waist via a silvery and black corseted top with a feminine and black velvet bow at the torso, then going sweeping with a train skirt in jet black.

The figure-hugging look came paired with giant, pointed-toe Mary Jane platforms - Christina also chose a shot that flaunted the dress' slit and her toned legs. The Addams Family favorite also wore her dark locks down in a cute bob, going for a slicked look as she added in pale and matte makeup complete with cheekbone-enhancing bronzer.

Entertainment

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

By Ashabi Azeez

Always Stylish

Christina Ricci
Getty | Jesse Grant

In a caption, Ricci wrote: "In @viviennewestwood ❤️‍🔥 for AMPAS Museum Gala." The fancy night was also attended by stars including actress Rebel Wilson, model Kaia Gerber, plus supermodel Hailey Bieber.

Christina has been on a roll when it comes to high-end designers of late, having also rocked up to this year's Emmys in a well-known label. Here, the actress chose the Kardashian-adored Italian brand Fendi, posing in a silver and glitter sleeveless dress.

"And thank you my angel @mrkimjones for the @fendi gorgeous gown! I could not have felt more beautiful. Thank you @dior by @mrkimjones for dressing Mark and thank you @jessica_mccormack for the exquisite jewels," she wrote, here tagging her stylist, plus also mentioning French designer Dior for her jewelry.

Mindy Kaling Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Sexy Skintight Mini Dress

Olivia Wilde Addresses 'False Narrative' About Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Snapped Up For Brand Promo

Christina Ricci
Getty | Bobby Bank

Hot off the press is the news that Ricci has been snapped up by Nordstrom for its 2022 Holiday ads. The new campaign also features Leslie Odom Jr. As to other brands signing her - there's some beauty going on. Shortly before the Emmys, Christina updated with a video of a Clarins bottle as she shouted out the cosmetics and beauty giant and added in a #ad.

Fans Love Her

Christina Ricci
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Ricci is only followed by 871,000 on Instagram, although celeb followers do include Alexandra Daddario, plus Vanessa Hudgens.

Read Next

Must Read

Kanye West Calls Pete Davidson A 'Heroine Addict', Calls Out Trevor Noah Who's 'Not Even From America' On 'Drink Champs'

Mila Kunis Promotes New Netflix Movie 'Luckiest Girl Alive' In Stylish Thigh-High Boots

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Luxurious House While Clad In Cropped Shirt & Underwear

'We Actually Love You If You Order No Salt': TikToker Shockingly Reveals What They Do Now When Asked For Fresh Fries

Aarti Mann Was Loved As Priya On 'The Big Bang Theory' - See Her Now At 44

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.