Christina Ricci Sizzles In Plunging Black Dress

Christina Ricci is stunning in a glam look as she posts a photo from the Academy Museum Gala 2022. The actress was part of a star-studded crowd attending this year's event in Los Angeles, CA, and she definitely came dressed to impress. Opting for gothic glamor as she wore a corseted dress from flamboyant designer Vivienne Westwood, Christina sizzled as she flaunted her petite frame, also gaining plenty of likes from her Instagram followers.

The 42-year-old also went braless beneath her bustier-like gown, with everything from the hair and makeup to the jewelry nothing short of perfect.