Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Dress

Christmas came early for Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci, who shared her upcoming festive picks with almost one million Instagram followers. The 42-year-old actress partnered with Nordstrom for a new campaign alongside her husband, Mark Hampton, for a luxurious selection of her favorite Christmas indulgences and gifts.

Ricci's choice outfit was a figure-hugging knitted maxi dress to compliment her husband's classic suit. It contrasted sharply with the sparkly formal gown she wore to the last Primetime Emmy Awards event last September.

Check the outfits out below.

Holiday Outfit Choice

Christina Ricci at the Yellowjackets FYC event
Getty | David Livingston

Ricci's Christmas dress is a crochet black floor-length dress with strategically placed loose and tight knits showing off parts of her body. The material tightens around her bust and mid-riff in a triangle extending slightly under her butt while it loosens up in an X on her top and lower body. The loose-knit holes show off Ricci's toned, long legs and arms.

She paired the gown with white chandelier earrings and wore her hair in a light brown shade with sweeping bangs.

Mesh Lace Black Dresses Are The Summer Trend

Christina Ricci in a sheer lace black dress at the Yellowjackets FYC event in June
Getty | David Livingston

Ricci's knitted Christmas dress closely resembles the see-through lace dress she wore to the Yellowjackets FYC event last summer. The dress, however, had a low-cut neckline, a solid material bustier, and a skirt covering her bum while the rest of it meshed corded lace.

The floral lace formed her long-sleeve, bodice, and midi-skirt. Unlike her Christmas style, Ricci wore her brunette hair down in a bouncy curl and accessorized the look lightly.

Ricci Earns A Second Emmy Nomination For Yellowjackets

Christina Ricci at the SAG-Aftra Award 2022
Getty | Jerod Harris

Black, Corded/Knitted lace seemed to be the theme for Ricci's outfits last summer as she wore another to The Hollywood Reporter's Emmy nomination party as a cast member of the acclaimed show, Yellowjackets. 

The show, which has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned several Emmy Nominations, including Outstanding Supporting Actress for Ricci, is a mystery/thriller.

It tells the stories of intertwined individuals through different generations from high school to adulthood and how their past choices affected their current lives.

Yellowjackets Season Two Is Coming

Christina Ricci at the 2022 EMMY Awards
Getty | Michael Buckner

Ricci didn't win her category at the Emmys, but the nod was enough acknowledgment that she did a great job in Yellowjackets. According to THR, Lord of The Ring alum Elijah Woods is joining the show for a second season and will become a nemesis to Ricci's Misty.

Perhaps she'd get a second nomination for her portrayal in Season Two and win an Emmy award.

