Christina Ricci Stuns In See-Through Dress

Christmas came early for Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci, who shared her upcoming festive picks with almost one million Instagram followers. The 42-year-old actress partnered with Nordstrom for a new campaign alongside her husband, Mark Hampton, for a luxurious selection of her favorite Christmas indulgences and gifts.

Ricci's choice outfit was a figure-hugging knitted maxi dress to compliment her husband's classic suit. It contrasted sharply with the sparkly formal gown she wore to the last Primetime Emmy Awards event last September.

Check the outfits out below.