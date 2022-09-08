Judge Tells Biden Admin To Turn Over Fauci & Jean-Pierre's 'Misinfromation' Emails Sent To Facebook

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Joe Biden and members of his administration made it clear that stopping "misinformation" about the disease was one of their top priorities.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, took matters into his own hands at one point, telling social media platforms to censor and remove content contrary to the scientific consensus.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did the same, sending emails to social media giants.

The Biden administration now has to turn over both Fauci and Jean-Pierre's emails.