Summer may officially be over but in Kate Beckinsale's house, it's only just beginning. The British actress spent more time in the pool this last month than she's done in a long while or at least that's what we know from her Instagram post. She expressed the importance of finding new joys daily and she dedicated her summer to doing just that. Beckinsale enjoyed pool time with her pets - Clive and Willow.
Kate Beckinsale Straddles Inflatable Swan In A Bikini – And Looks Amazing!
Fun In The Pool
Beckinsale looked beautiful and fit in a pink bikini consisting of a bandeau top with a ruched center and a low-waist bottom. The actress paired her swimwear with black sunglasses and wore her dark blonde hair in a messy bun. She floated on a white swan inflatable with Clive as they enjoyed the dwindling summer.
Last month, the actress spent time with Clive lounging in the same home pool only this time she chose a red floaty bed and wore a black and white two-piece bikini.
Playing With Clive
Beckinsale enjoys playing with her pets and ensures she's fashionable doing that. The actress played hide and seek with Clive earlier this month and used the chance to show off her unique style. She wore a mixed color of bikini pairing white tiered bottoms, an orange top, and a green sweater. Beckinsale completed the look with strappy platform sandals making her stand even taller than she actually is.
Summer Fun In Kaftan
Bikinis aren't the only summer wear Beckinsale favors as seen on her social media. She wore a floral kaftan paired with high platform sandals and kept her hair in her new favorite style - a high messy bun. The actress also had a new friend with her for the post, a chihuahua dog.
This summer, the actress embraced more animals in her home including a Fox she christened, Cindy Foxford after the supermodel, Cindy Crawford. Her reason was that the Fox is photogenic just like his namesake.
Brace Yourselves For Six Months Of Goat Content
Beckinsale warned her followers that the next six months would include lots of "Goat Content" on her feed so they should brace themselves. She's already making good on her promise as she's shared about three posts featuring the animal. In one video, she made to kiss the pet while relaxing after a yoga session. The actress wore black leggings and a skintight crop top showing off her toned mid-riff.