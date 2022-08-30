Ex-beauty queen Olivia Culpo has been a busy bee this month. From promoting a new swim collection to introducing a new energy drink, celebrating birthdays with family & friends, and covering Daily Front Row with her sisters Culpo has had an eventful month. The model also had solo magazine covers with Haute Living and Grazia showcasing her style and sharing intimate moments.
Olivia Culpo Drops Jaws In A Bikini
The Most Fall Look
Culpo looked divine and fall-ready in a two-toned tan bikini accentuating her curves and toned muscles. The model paired her two-piece with an oversized white shirt worn halfway as a shawl. She wore her brown hair in a short, curly asymmetrical bob and kept her makeup matte but sculpted.
The model accessorized her look with gold jewelry pieces - chunk earrings and a bracelet. Her matte lipstick highlighted her plump lips while the facial makeup highlighted her sculpted cheekbones.
First Family Magazine Cover
The Culpo sisters linked up for their first ever magazine cover on the Daily Front Row where they were identified as the Trio to Watch. Fans know that when Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia link up it's a movie as seen in their last vacation videos. Olivia wore a cutout cropped top paired with black leather pants, Aurora dressed in a thin strapped mesh dress while Sophia wore a silver crop top with a black mini skirt.
The Culpo Sisters Rally
Although Olivia got the solo cover on Haute Living, Aurora and Sophia joined her for an inset. The sisters wore black one-piece swimsuits, with Olivia's own being lighter than the other two. Aurora joked about being upset with the fashion choice but agreed that the distinguishing factor made the picture look beautiful.
They all paired their swimwear with black open-toed stiletto sandals and wore their hair sleeked to the back and side (for Sophia).
Trying Out A New Look
Two weeks ago, Culpo switched up her look for the first time in a while by wearing her hair long and straight. She also smoked her eyes with black eyeshadow and used a creamy nude lipstick on her lips. Knowing how different she looked, Culpo asked her followers to name her and some of the replies included, "Stunning," and fire emojis.
The model spruced her look with a mesh Mugler bodysuit showing only the top part of the corset bodice.
Watch this space for more updates on Olivia Culpo this summer.