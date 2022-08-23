Blake Treinen Dominates In Rehab, Nears Return With Dodgers

A couple of weeks before the start of the season, Dave Roberts affirmed that the only thing that could prevent the Los Angeles Dodgers from winning the World Series were injuries to his pitching staff.

Fast-forward to today, and while the Dodgers still sit at the top of the National League, their hurlers have struggled to stay on the mound throughout the season.

That's why having Blake Treinen back will be such a massive boost for the Dodgers, as the star reliever has looked outstanding as of late and is nearing a return to the bullpen:

"Blake Treinen is well on his way to making a strong return to the big club as he continued his rehab assignment with another scoreless inning for Oklahoma City. The big right-hander struck out three and hit one in an 18-pitch sixth inning," wrote Ryan Walton of True Blue LA.