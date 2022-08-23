Blake Treinen Dominates In Rehab, Nears Return With Dodgers

Ernesto Cova

A couple of weeks before the start of the season, Dave Roberts affirmed that the only thing that could prevent the Los Angeles Dodgers from winning the World Series were injuries to his pitching staff.

Fast-forward to today, and while the Dodgers still sit at the top of the National League, their hurlers have struggled to stay on the mound throughout the season.

That's why having Blake Treinen back will be such a massive boost for the Dodgers, as the star reliever has looked outstanding as of late and is nearing a return to the bullpen:

"Blake Treinen is well on his way to making a strong return to the big club as he continued his rehab assignment with another scoreless inning for Oklahoma City. The big right-hander struck out three and hit one in an 18-pitch sixth inning," wrote Ryan Walton of True Blue LA.

He'll Be Back Soon

The Dodgers took things slowly with Treinen after suffering a setback during rehab. Now, he's just a week away from re-joining the team, with Brusdar Graterol and Clayton Kershaw also reportedly close to making a comeback:

"Treinen had actually taken a step back during his rehab, causing him to miss five months of games from a shoulder injury. Treinen continued taking his rehab one day at a time and now his return comes at a good time for the Dodgers," Sports Illustrated's Ryan Menzie reported. "Treinen was expected to make a rehab appearance with the OKC Dodgers on Sunday, but now Treinen is slated to make his return to the Dodgers bullpen Sept. 1."

They Need Him Now

The Dodgers will most likely use Treinen as a set-up reliever, with Craig Kimbrel handling the closer duties. However, some expect Treinen to eventually take over that role, as Kimbrel has vastly struggled throughout the season and looks far from the dominant closer he used to be in his prime:

“It’s tremendously frustrating,” Kimbrel said after blowing another save. “This whole year really, I’ve felt like I’ve been battling. Not necessarily the other team, but myself. I just think in the last 40-something innings, it’s been very frustrating. It’s time for me to turn it around, and I’m going to.”

Despite the injuries and bullpen inconsistencies, the Dodgers are sitting at a league-best 84-37 record and holding a five-game lead over the New York Mets at the top of the NL. So, Treinen's comeback is terrible news for the rest of Major League Baseball.

