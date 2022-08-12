Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Pool Dip

Singer, songwriter, actress, television hostess, and fashionista, there is nothing that the pop diva cannot do. With a voice that spans 4 octaves and a talent that is nearly unmatched in the music industry, Christina Aguilera has a huge fan base and it continues to grow as she enters the fourth decade in the business. At 41 years of age, she still likes to connect with her 84. million fans on Instagram and her other social media networks.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.