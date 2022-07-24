Serial Killer Patrick Mackay Could Be Freed From Prison This Year Despite Public's Concern

The first murder Mackay was officially linked to was 87-year-old widow Isabella Griffiths, who was strangled and stabbed at her residence. Ultimately, he was also charged with the murders of Adele Price, 89, and Father Anthony, 63. Following Anthony's death, reports surfaced highlighting the particularly brutal nature of the crime, as he was found in a bathtub of bloody water after a frenzied attack. Mackay was arrested two days later.

While he was charged with five counts of murder, he only faced legal consequences for three of them. Authorities stated that they had enough evidence to pursue charges in the cases of 73-year-old widow Mary Hynes and 62-year-old shopkeeper Frank Goodman. Still, they decided that it was not in the public's best interest to hold trials.

Ultimately, he confessed to 13 murders, although he retracted several of his statements down the road. In 1975, he was convicted of Father Anthony, Isabella Griffiths, and Adele Price's murders. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 20 years.