'I Will Never Forget It': 'RHODubai' Star Lesa Milan On Finding Out Beyonce Wore One Of Her Dresses

Lesa Milan is one of the new cast members of Bravo's latest Real Housewives installment, The Real Housewives of Dubai. And, as viewers of the reality series likely know, she's not only a fashionista but a fashion designer.

During a recent interview with Page Six, which took place amid the cast's debut season, Milan was asked about how it felt to have someone as famous as Beyonce wear a piece from her Mina Roe collection when she was just starting out in the trade.

Not surprisingly, Milan told the outlet that she will never forget the moment that she learned that Beyonce had worn one of her maternity dresses to wear to her baby shower in 2017.