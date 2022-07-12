Real Housewives of Dubai cast member Lesa Milan is the designer of a maternity line -- and a very popular one at that. In fact, her collection was once worn by Beyonce herself.
'I Will Never Forget It': 'RHODubai' Star Lesa Milan On Finding Out Beyonce Wore One Of Her Dresses
The Mina Roe Collection
Lesa Milan is one of the new cast members of Bravo's latest Real Housewives installment, The Real Housewives of Dubai. And, as viewers of the reality series likely know, she's not only a fashionista but a fashion designer.
During a recent interview with Page Six, which took place amid the cast's debut season, Milan was asked about how it felt to have someone as famous as Beyonce wear a piece from her Mina Roe collection when she was just starting out in the trade.
Not surprisingly, Milan told the outlet that she will never forget the moment that she learned that Beyonce had worn one of her maternity dresses to wear to her baby shower in 2017.
Lesa Milan Was Flooded With Messages After Beyonce Wore Her Maternity Dress In 2017
After Beyonce wore a Mina Roe dress to her baby shower in 2017, during the time when she was expecting her twins, Rumi and Sir, Milan was flooded with messages from loved ones.
“I was home when I found out,” Milan recalled. “It was late at night for me, and my phone started going off like crazy... I got messages from my mom and friends, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?'”
Beyonce Crashed Lesa Milan's Mina Roe Website
"That’s when people were like, ‘Beyoncé is wearing Mina Roe!'” Milan recalled, adding that she “will never forget it” in regard to the moment in which Beyonce led to a spike in sales -- and a crashed website.
“My web developer guy made me aware that the website just crashed,” she shared. “I just chalked it up to the Beyoncé effect. It was incredible.”
And since then, Milan has received even more endorsements from celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Khloé Kardashian, and Serena Williams, all of whom have worn pieces from her Mina Roe line.
Lesa Milan Loves Seeing People In Her Line
"I feel [excited] regardless of who wears my stuff. If I see you in the mall rocking Mina Roe, I’m gonna hype you up," Milan added.
"I feel [excited] regardless of who wears my stuff. If I see you in the mall rocking Mina Roe, I'm gonna hype you up," Milan added.