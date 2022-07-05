'Clearly On A Date': 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Raquel Leviss And Peter Madrigal Spotted Together

Over the weekend, a Deux Moi report was shared on Reddit that suggested Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss, who has been a featured cast member on the Bravo reality series' sixth season, had been "spotted" with Peter Madrigal, who has been a guest star on the show since season one, at TomTom, the bar co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval.

“Saw Peter and Raquel from Vanderpump Rules at TomTom last night sharing a meal and clearly on a date!" the report began.