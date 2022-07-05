Raquel Leviss and Peter Madrigal went out on a date together earlier this year, following the Vanderpump Rules star's split from James Kennedy. Now, with production set to begin on season 10, they've allegedly been spotted for a second time.
'Clearly On A Date': 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Raquel Leviss And Peter Madrigal Spotted Together
The Latest
Raquel Leviss And Peter Madrigal Were 'Spotted' At TomTom In West Hollywood, California
Over the weekend, a Deux Moi report was shared on Reddit that suggested Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss, who has been a featured cast member on the Bravo reality series' sixth season, had been "spotted" with Peter Madrigal, who has been a guest star on the show since season one, at TomTom, the bar co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval.
“Saw Peter and Raquel from Vanderpump Rules at TomTom last night sharing a meal and clearly on a date!" the report began.
The 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Mates Were Allegedly Acting 'Very Cozy' With One Another
The report went on to suggest that Leviss and Madiral weren't just enjoying a meal -- they were said to be enjoying one another as well. In fact, the insider told Deux Moi that the potential couple had clearly been out with one another before and looked "very cozy" as they enjoyed their supposed night together at TomTom.
"Very cozy and didn’t seem like a first date. They were friendly and sweet to fans who talked to them,” the source shared.
Raquel Leviss Admitted To Going On A Date With Peter Madrigal On Her 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Star's Podcast
In April, months after confirming the end of her engagement to James Kennedy, Leviss appeared on Katie Maloney's Dear Media podcast, You're Gonna Love Me, where she opened up about her relationship with Madrigal, saying that the two of them had gone out together.
"I went out for drinks with Peter," she said, via PEOPLE. "It was just a fun little time. And I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to get back out in the dating world because I haven't had an official date since the breakup. So when he asked me to go grab drinks with him, I was like, 'Hm, okay sure.'"
Peter Madrigal Was Raquel Leviss' Post-Split Date
"This [was] literally the first person that asked me on a date," Leviss continued to her Vanderpump Rules castmate. "I said yes because why the hell not? It's good practice after five years. It's scary but it's also invigorating and exciting."