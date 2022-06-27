NBA Rumors: Proposed Bucks-Nets Blockbuster Sends Kyrie Irving To Milwaukee For Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen & Draft Picks

The proposed blockbuster deal would make sense for the Nets, especially if they manage to convince Kevin Durant to stay in Brooklyn. Instead of losing Irving as a free agent without getting anything in return, the suggested trade would enable them to replace him with another veteran point guard in Holiday while acquiring a young sharpshooter in Allen and three future draft picks.

Holiday may not be as good as Irving, but he's a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. Holiday won't also have a problem sharing the Nets' backcourt with Ben Simmons since he's capable of playing as a shooting guard and excelling in an off-ball capacity.