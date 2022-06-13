White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario joined the old cast from season one and new vacationers from season two at the For Your Consideration event this weekend. Following the success of the show's first season, the producers renewed it for a second one and launched its first viewing for the award season consideration. Although Daddario's character isn't returning, she lent her support to the new vacationers.
Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Green Dress
Stunning In Green
The statuesque 36-year-old wore a green dress with a low-cut square neckline, a halter neck leading to a short extension on the front, and a ruched bodice. Then, she paired the casual look with a pair of white mule sandals complementing the green palm leaves on a white background backdrop at the theater.
Keep scrolling for more photos.
Up Close
The actress shared a close-up of her bright blue eyes, red lipstick, and shiny brown hair with her 22.5 million followers. She paired the classic style with simple gold hoop earrings and vacation-ready sunglasses & a sweater. However, her chunky gold bar bangles elevated her otherwise demure outfit to a superstar-worthy ensemble.
The last slide holds a surprise for her loyal fans who rarely get moments of the actress and her producer fiance Andrew Form together.
One Big Family
The cast of the White Lotus season one built a close relationship which they maintained off-screen. Even after the camera stopped rolling, they fostered a friendly rapport that made them more "family" than the one they portrayed on screen.
Two weeks ago, their episode of Carpool Karaoke streamed on YouTube giving fans a closer look at the friendship they built. Daddario showed up in comfortable black sweats while her co-stars Sweeney and Murray Bartlett wore blue outfits. The trailer showed Daddario and Sweeney crying as they reminded themselves about how much they missed each other.
The Formidable Love
Last year, Form and Daddario announced their engagement much to the surprise of their fans. She called him the most formidable love of her life whilst showering him with praises. Avid followers know the couple has been together for a while now after Form's divorce from his actress ex-wife, Jordana Brewster.
Before their date night at the FYC event, the couple went stargazing/meteor-watching and Daddario claims they only sighted 5. She was all smiles during the intimate moment unsurprisingly since she mentioned that Form is her peace.