Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Shares 'POV'

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her toned body and looked stunning while soaking up the rays!

Over the weekend, the "The Masked Singer" judge spiced things up by teasing her 5.3 million Instagram followers with a stunning new post. Nicole posted photos of herself having fun in the sun while wearing a titillating bikini that showed off her incredible curves.

Nicole was who Megan Thee Stallion had in mind when she said 'real hot girl shit' because she has been dropping all this sexiness on the gram as her fans can't seem to get enough.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.