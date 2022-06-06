Ron And Dan Lafferty's School of Prophets Lead To The Gruesome Murder Of Their Sister-In-Law and Niece

The School of Prophets is an extreme fundamentalist breakaway sect of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often referred to as Mormon.1984. According to the official Christ of Latter-day Saints website, there have been many sects known as the School of the Prophets throughout Mormon history.

Some known for embracing outmoded fundamentalist beliefs such as polygamy, which the mainstream church distanced itself from starting in the 1890s.

But the School of Prophets gained infamy from two of its members: Dan and Ron Lafferty.