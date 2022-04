British model and actress Cara Delevingne is famous for her intense face makeup, making her look too serious. Immediately she walks into a room with her smoky eyeshadow and bright red lipstick, you know not to mess with her, and she has Dior Beauty to thank for her flawless makeup.

As a brand ambassador, she partnered with Dior Beauty to reintroduce the updated Dior Foundation to the market after serving as its Holiday Collection's face.