Whereas many stars love the ease of pulling a design straight off the runway, some celebrities such as Nicole Kidman would rather customize their outfits. She selected the color for the dress and contributed widely to the vision for the dress, which we now see in real life. The actress' impeccable style made it on the top lists naming the Best-Dressed at the 94th Oscars. The 54-year-old captivated the cameras on the red carpet as she walked in with her country music singer husband - Keith Urban.
Nicole Kidman Stuns In Braless Armani Dress
Nicole Kidman In Armani Prive
Nicole Kidman wore a custom-made pencil peplum dress in what E! red carpet correspondents tagged the Nicole Kidman Blue shade seeing as she picked the color. The column gown highlighted her slender body while the sharp V-neck cut on her bust, leading to a low-cut backline, accentuated her upper body.
As if Nicole's dress wasn't elegant enough, she added a dramatic ribbon belt forming a bedazzled train on her waist to emphasize that classic Hollywood glamour. The actress styled her signature red hair in a low messy chignon and highlighted her cool metallic blue dress with red hues - lipstick and nail polish. The Being the Ricardos actress paired her outfit with Harry Winston jewelry pieces and a bejeweled Omega wristwatch.
Date Night With Keith Urban
The couple twinned in their Armani Prive outfits, with Keith Urban complimenting his wife's dress in a black tuxedo. His tux had a matching black shawl collar from the Emporio Armani menswear line. The couple was cozy on the red carpet like two young lovers blocking out the rest of the world. Regulars at award shows know that's nothing new for them as they enjoy each other's company unabashedly.
The Best Meme Of The Night
Nicole gave us so many memes last night, from her shocked expression at Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation to her supportive double thumbs up when Jessica Chastain took home the statue for Best Actress. She was as gracious despite losing to Chastain (they were nominated in the category. Nicole Kidman opened her mouth wide in shock as she turned in her seat when the moment of the night happened.
Being Lucille Ball
Nicole gave a performance of a lifetime in Being the Ricardos. Her portrayal of the late Lucille Ball was one of the hardest roles she'd ever taken on according to her Instagram post.
"Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood’s greatest icons. She was ahead of her time. From actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife, she’s an extraordinary inspiration! Thank you Lucille Ball ❤️"