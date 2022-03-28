Nicole Kidman Stuns In Braless Armani Dress

Nicole Kidman wore a custom-made pencil peplum dress in what E! red carpet correspondents tagged the Nicole Kidman Blue shade seeing as she picked the color. The column gown highlighted her slender body while the sharp V-neck cut on her bust, leading to a low-cut backline, accentuated her upper body.

As if Nicole's dress wasn't elegant enough, she added a dramatic ribbon belt forming a bedazzled train on her waist to emphasize that classic Hollywood glamour. The actress styled her signature red hair in a low messy chignon and highlighted her cool metallic blue dress with red hues - lipstick and nail polish. The Being the Ricardos actress paired her outfit with Harry Winston jewelry pieces and a bejeweled Omega wristwatch.