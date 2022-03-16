'Rescued By Ruby' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Rescued by Ruby is a Netflix Original Movie inspired by a true story. The film is based on the 11-year-old dog K-9 Ruby, from Rhode Island, who became a national hero after saving a missing teenager. The role of Ruby is played by Bear, alongside Grant Gustin. Gustin portrays Cpl. Daniel O' Neil. With the help of Ruby, he ends up becoming the head of the K-9 Unit at Rhode Island State Police after O'Neil originally applied for the unit five times.

The film was directed by former actress Katt Shea. Here is the trailer via Youtube.