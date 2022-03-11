CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Bikini Shows Off Woodworking Skills

Brooke Ence celebrated International Women's Day with a video clip that showed off her woodworking skills and topped it off with an inspiring quote about women's strength.
Dressed in a bikini top paired with jeans, Ence's tights abs, and toned biceps were out on display. The 2-minute clip not only flaunted her amazing physique but also her healthy relationship with her family.
The clip amazed her 1.5 million followers, who aren't used to seeing the CrossFit athlete doing carpentry. While this isn't the first time Brooke posted about working on their family ranch, it certainly is a rare and precious moment.
Scroll below to watch the video.