Tara Lipinksi Gets Candid About Endometriosis Struggles

It's World Endometriosis Awareness Month, and ex-Olympic Skier Tara Lipinski joined many women worldwide to draw attention to the situation. In 2020, she underwent laparoscopic surgery to remove her endometriosis after dealing with on/off intensified pain.

Tara shared her journey with her half a million-plus followers via Instagram stories as a way to encourage other women going through the same pain, letting them know they weren't alone. She wrote a lengthy note on her post addressing the lack of awareness despite the illness' popularity,

"I’d never heard another woman mention ‘endo’ or the complications and pain that accompany it. That definitely shows the lack of information that’s out there and the comfort level that affected women have discussing their endometriosis.”