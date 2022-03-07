Contrary to popular opinion, Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek's over two-decade friendship proves that Hollywood friendships are not fleeting.

The pair became friends when Penélope, 47, first visited Los Angeles, and Salma Hayek, 55, offered to pick her up from the airport. Salma did not stop at that, but also made Penélope sleep in her house instead of the hotel.

Since then, they've gotten to know more of each other and are now the real definition of friendship goals. Read on to know more about their beautiful friendship journey.