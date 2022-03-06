UFC News: Fighting Tyson Fury' A Really Bad Idea' For Francis Ngannou, Says Dana White

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is one of the MMA fighters who have expressed a strong interest in entering the world of boxing. Ngannou is currently in a negotiation with the UFC regarding a new contract. In their initial discussion, "The Predator" said that if the UFC wants him back, they should include an option to box in his new deal.

Ngannou and the UFC are yet to reach an agreement. Still, the Cameroonian MMA fighter is already being linked to some big names in boxing, including reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.