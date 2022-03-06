UFC News: Fighting Tyson Fury' A Really Bad Idea' For Francis Ngannou, Says Dana White

Getty | Chris Unger

JB Baruelo

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is one of the MMA fighters who have expressed a strong interest in entering the world of boxing. Ngannou is currently in a negotiation with the UFC regarding a new contract. In their initial discussion, "The Predator" said that if the UFC wants him back, they should include an option to box in his new deal.

Ngannou and the UFC are yet to reach an agreement. Still, the Cameroonian MMA fighter is already being linked to some big names in boxing, including reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Dana White Comments On Francis Ngannou-Tyson Fury Fight

Getty | Chris Unger

Ngannou and Fury have been open about their desire to fight each other in the boxing ring. Fury even proposed to have a special match against Ngannou under boxing rules using four-ounce gloves. Though nothing is official until now, most MMA and boxing fans would definitely love to see the clash between the two heavyweight champions.

However, UFC President Dana White believes that fight doesn't make any sense. In an interview with Barstool Sports, via Youtube, White said that fighting Fury in the boxing ring would be a "really bad idea" for "The Predator."

Knockout Power Not Enough Against Tyson Fury

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

With his knockout power, some people believe that Ngannou has a good chance of beating Fury in a boxing match. As MMA Junkie noted, the "The Predator" has defeated 12 of his 17 opponents via knockout. However, White doesn't think that possessing a knockout punch is enough for an amateur boxer like Ngannou to stand a chance against someone of Fury's caliber.

"So did Deontay Wilder – he had that one-punch (knockout) power, too," White said.

Deontay Wilder knocked out his opponents more than thrice as much as Ngannou, but in his last two matches, he suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of Fury.

Daniel Cormier Advises Francis Ngannou Not To Fight Tyson Fury

Getty | Chris Unger

White isn't the only known personality in the world of mixed martial arts who is firmly against the idea of Ngannou facing Fury in the boxing ring. In a recent interview with reporters, former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier said that Ngannou should avoid fighting Fury at all cost because "he's insane."

"Oh, I don't like that. I don't like that for Francis," Cormier said when asked about the potential fight between Ngannou and Fury via Sport Bible. "Tyson Fury, let me tell you something, the Gypsy King, he's insane."

Tyson Fury Targeting Francis Ngannou After Retirement

Getty | James Chance

As of now, Fury is focused on his upcoming fight against Dillian Whyte that would be taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on 23 April. After facing Whyte, Fury revealed that he's planning to retire from professional boxing and try to make his "special fight" against Ngannou happen.

"I will have retired from competitive, championship boxing, and I'll be ready to do the crossover fights completely," Fury told The MMA Hour via MMA Fighting. "He won't be the UFC heavyweight champion anymore, I won't be the WBC heavyweight champion anymore, but I will still be the lineal heavyweight champion because they can't take that from me!"

