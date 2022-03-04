HoYeon Jung Dazzles In Sequined Louis Vuitton Gown

Squid Games breakout star HoYeon Jung has been steadily climbing to worldwide fame and now she's reaping the spoils of all of her hard work. After becoming the first South Korean to snag a solo Vogue cover, the top-model-turned-actress has just won her first SAG Award, and what better way to mark the special occasion than with some Louis Vuitton haute couture?

Sharing photos from the glitzy event on Instagram, where she's followed by 23.5 million, the 27-year-old dazzled in a floor-length black gown covered in sequins and crystals.

Check it out below!

Shining In LV

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Jung, who wore sequined Louis Vuitton on her Vogue cover in January and went for a ruffled black-and-white LV look for her Vogue Japan cover one month later, opted for a strappy button-down number with a crystal-embellished bodice and sparkling details scattered all the way down to her knees. Tight-fitting across the chest, it highlighted her svelte waist and flared into a loose silk jacquard skirt with a thigh-high slit.

With a conservative, square neckline, the frock was deep-cut on the sides, opening into a low back design that showed extra skin. A sequin trim completed the look that also featured silver buttons in tone with the glittery look.

Keep going for her post!

Posing With 'The Actor'

Getty | Emma McIntyre

In a carousel of photos with her SAG Award statuette, Jung showcased the embroidered dress from all angles as she brimmed with joy on stage and posed for a photoshoot after the event. In one profile snap, she showed off the open-back design while clutching the statuette, known as "The Actor," in one hand and holding her shoes in the other hand.

Pairing the shimmering frock with simple black heels, the Squid Games star sported a sleek braided ponytail tied with a long ribbon that matched her custom gown. According to Vogue, the styling detail was "inspired by the traditional daenggi hair ribbon, an accessory that has been used to decorate braided hair in Korea for centuries."

Double SAG Nomination

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Reeling in over 4.3 million likes with the share, Jung tagged Louis Vuitton, Netflix, and Squid Games in her caption, writing: "What can i say.. I JUST LOVE YOU GUYS."

Fellow stars flocked to the comments to congratulate the South Korean actress for her SAG win, with Marion Cotillard writing: "YES!!! So well deserved!!! Congratulations! This makes me so happy!!!"

Louis Vuitton face and Victoria's Secret model Lais Oliveira also chimed in, telling Jung she looked "stunning."

"Congrats!!" said Gemma Chan, trailed by a trio of hearts.

Jung followed up with a couple of groups shots with her co-stars, including Lee Jung-Jae, Kim Jooryoung, Park Hae-soo, and Anupam Tripathi. In the caption, she dubbed the cast "forever and ever my 🦑🎮 family."

Aside from winning the SAG Awards for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, Jung was also nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series along with her fellow cast.

Global Brand Ambassador

Shutterstock | 1296406

Before breaking out into acting with her role in the wildly-popular South Korean thriller, Jung made a name for herself in the modeling world, famously walking the runway for Louis Vuitton in 2017 when she was featured in the label's ready-to-wear campaign. Since then, the 27-year-old has expanded her collaboration with the French fashion house, becoming a global brand ambassador in 2021.

Sharing the news on Instagram back in October, Jung modeled a white oversized jacket with gold buttons and gold detailing on the collars and sleeves. Baring her legs in the sophisticated number, she wore black-and-white sling-back heels accessorized with a black Twist handbag with a golden chain handle.

"New start with @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere," she captioned the post that went viral with nearly 8 million likes.

