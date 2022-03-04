HoYeon Jung Dazzles In Sequined Louis Vuitton Gown

Squid Games breakout star HoYeon Jung has been steadily climbing to worldwide fame and now she's reaping the spoils of all of her hard work. After becoming the first South Korean to snag a solo Vogue cover, the top-model-turned-actress has just won her first SAG Award, and what better way to mark the special occasion than with some Louis Vuitton haute couture?

Sharing photos from the glitzy event on Instagram, where she's followed by 23.5 million, the 27-year-old dazzled in a floor-length black gown covered in sequins and crystals.

Check it out below!