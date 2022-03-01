'WeCrashed' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The new drama series won't be here for long, only spanning eight episodes, WeCrashed tells the story of Israeli businessman Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO of WeWork. The show will also shine a spotlight on Rebekah Neumann, the wife of Adam Neumann, who Anne Hathaway will portray.

"We aspired to do with this was to present a story as fairly as possible and do not assume the worst of people and to explain that just because people do think that we might disagree with doesn't make them bad," said Hathaway during the Television Critic Association 2022 winter press tour. "I thought it was very important to get the full picture of who she is because, at the end of the day, I'm just playing a human being."

John Requa and Glenn Ficarra directed the film and Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello are behind the script. Leto, Hathaway, Requa, Ficarra, Eisenberg, and Drew Crevello are executive producers, alongside Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart from Wondery.

The film is a collaboration between Apple Studios, Paradox Production, and Zaftig Films.

"I remember friends of mine that were up-and-coming filmmakers and artists using WeWork as a product and being really happy with it. This is kind of a huge success story. The fact that it was valued so high and all of a sudden were confronted with these enormous challenges," said Leto during a recent TCA tour.