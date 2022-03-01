'WeCrashed' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in WeCrashed, the story of startup co-founder and former CEO of WeWork, Adam Neumann, in Apple TV+'s new limited drama series.

All About 'WeCrashed'

The new drama series won't be here for long, only spanning eight episodes, WeCrashed tells the story of Israeli businessman Adam Neumann, the co-founder and former CEO of WeWork. The show will also shine a spotlight on Rebekah Neumann, the wife of Adam Neumann, who Anne Hathaway will portray.

"We aspired to do with this was to present a story as fairly as possible and do not assume the worst of people and to explain that just because people do think that we might disagree with doesn't make them bad," said Hathaway during the Television Critic Association 2022 winter press tour. "I thought it was very important to get the full picture of who she is because, at the end of the day, I'm just playing a human being."

John Requa and Glenn Ficarra directed the film and Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello are behind the script. Leto, Hathaway, Requa, Ficarra, Eisenberg, and Drew Crevello are executive producers, alongside Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart from Wondery.

The film is a collaboration between Apple Studios, Paradox Production, and Zaftig Films.

"I remember friends of mine that were up-and-coming filmmakers and artists using WeWork as a product and being really happy with it. This is kind of a huge success story. The fact that it was valued so high and all of a sudden were confronted with these enormous challenges," said Leto during a recent TCA tour.

When Is the Release Date Of 'WeCrashed'?

WeCrashed will be available for streaming on March 18, 2022, followed by new episodes each Friday via Apple TV+ in the US.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'WeCrashed'?

Alongside Leto and Hathaway, WeCrashed stars Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, and O-T Fagbenle.

What Is 'WeCrashed'?

WeCrashed, based on the popular 2019 Wondery podcast, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, tells the story of the rise and fall of the American commercial real estate company WeWork.The startup company came under fire based on disclosures made in its S-1 filing, and after mounting pressure from investors, CEO Adam Neumann resigned from the company.

The limited drama series works as a love story between Adam and Rebekah Neumann and a workplace drama.

The story was also featured in Businessweek, calling the scandal "a humiliating comedown" and documenting the company's many critiques from those in the business world and even from experts at Columbia University.

