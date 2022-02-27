Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Fishing Skills

Carrie Underwood has been flaunting her jaw-dropping bikini body while proving she's quite the catch - literally. The 38-year-old country singer and clothing designer was all abs in a stunning lake fishing trip photo last year, posting for her army of Instagram followers and showing husband Mike Fisher that he's met his match. The "Before He Cheats" hitmaker kept it country, also rocking swimwear from her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie brand. Check out the photo and more below.

Stuns On Lake Fishing Trip

Getty | Paul Morigi

Scroll for the photo. The mom of two, who runs a fitness empire with her apparel, nutrition book, and 2020-launched Fit52 app, was proving that her products work. Fans saw Underwood in a stripey and monochrome bikini with a classic sporty cut - Carrie was all smiles as she wore circular-rimmed shades, posing from a lake boat and holding up a fish she'd caught.

Highlighting her golden tan and rippling muscles, the "Cry Pretty" singer went witty with her caption, writing: "Feeeeeeshies! 🐟🐟🐟 #CatchAndRelease #JustSayinHi #Outdoors #LakeLife." Fans were quick to leave likes, although one did say they thought they were going to get a pregnancy announcement. Carrie is a mom to sons Jacob and Isaiah.

See More Photos Below

Carrie has since updated to promote her Fit52 app, a workout tool based on 52 cards and centering around 52 weeks in a year. In 2022, she's been speaking about her exercise plan - plus tips and tricks on how to max out on the wellness.

"Staying hydrated is something that I feel like we can all take for granted and maybe don't pay enough attention to, so I try to make it easy, always available, and now it's just part of my routine," she told Shape recently.

Not Quite Vegan

Shutterstock | 564025

The American Idol OG, who has stated she's a "wannabe vegan," also touched on her super-healthy eats, revealing:

"I've been vegetarian for many, many years and I flirt with veganism, so I'm somewhere in between the two. Honestly, I just make sure I'm eating real food. I love vegetables and fruit — and now there are so many options for people that don't eat meat, but are like meat."

Selling Her CALIA Brand

CALIA ranked third after Nike and Under Armour at Dick's Sporting Goods back in 2016 - just one year after its launch. Carrie regularly rocks the stylish merch, although CALIA has attracted complaints as fans deem it too pricey.

