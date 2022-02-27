Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Fishing Skills

Scroll for the photo. The mom of two, who runs a fitness empire with her apparel, nutrition book, and 2020-launched Fit52 app, was proving that her products work. Fans saw Underwood in a stripey and monochrome bikini with a classic sporty cut - Carrie was all smiles as she wore circular-rimmed shades, posing from a lake boat and holding up a fish she'd caught.

Highlighting her golden tan and rippling muscles, the "Cry Pretty" singer went witty with her caption, writing: "Feeeeeeshies! 🐟🐟🐟 #CatchAndRelease #JustSayinHi #Outdoors #LakeLife." Fans were quick to leave likes, although one did say they thought they were going to get a pregnancy announcement. Carrie is a mom to sons Jacob and Isaiah.