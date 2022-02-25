Khloe Kardashian Fully Topless In Good American

Khloe Kardashian hasn't just gone topless once this year while promoting her Good American brand. The 37-year-old reality star has now gained over 1.6 million likes for flashing the flesh in a February 1 Instagram share, one seeing her promoting her best-selling denims and showcasing her super-sculpted and gym-honed body.

Posting wearing only jeans from her 2016-founded brand, the E! star stunned while highlighting her recent weight loss, likely also shifting a few pairs of her Good American jeans in the process. Check it out below.