Even though it's going to be a while before we see him in the pros, it's not a secret that Arch Manning is the most sought-after football prospect in the world right now.

With a privileged DNA pool that includes grandpa Archie Manning and uncles Eli and Peyton Manning, the five-star QB recruit out of Isidore Newman has gauged offers from some of the major programs in the nation, including Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and of course: Ole Miss.