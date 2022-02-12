'She Played Hard To Get': 'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna's Husband Gushes About Her

Looking back at the start of their romance in the 90s, Hamlin said Rinna certainly played the game in terms of dating and the alleged "rules" of that era.

"She played hard to get," Hamlin recalled. "The Rules (a trendy self-help guide to dating) had just come out and it was written by women, for women to teach them how to get a man. And in that book, one of the rules was, if you were called up by somebody and they asked you on a date, you had to say, 'No.' You had to wait at least a week or whatever. And I knew that she had read that book."

"So I called her up and I said, 'Do you want to come to dinner at this Italian restaurant?' and she said, 'When?' I said, 'Well, how about in an hour?' And I hadn't talked to her in months. And, she showed up and broke all the rules," he added.