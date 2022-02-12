Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin opened up about their decades long marriage during a recent interview, with the actor admitting that there is one thing that doesn't impress him about the soap star turned housewife.
'She Played Hard To Get': 'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna's Husband Gushes About Her
Hamlin Loves Everything About Rinna
Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine ahead of his and Lisa Rinna's 25-year anniversary this March, Harry Hamlin answered a question about what he loves about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member.
“I just love everything about this girl,” Hamlin responded, according to a report from Bravo's Style & Living on February 10.
Then, when Hamlin was asked about the trait of Rinna's that he enjoys the most, he poked fun at one particular quality that is lacking.
Lisa Rinna Isn't Stellar In The Kitchen
"Not so much her cooking,” Hamlin laughed, giving a nod to Rinna's lack of expertise in the area of food.
But Rinna wasn't offended at all, noting that because she doesn't spend time in the kitchen, that was an easy dig for her husband to make.
“I don’t cook! So, that’s easy,” she stated.
Harry Hamlin Appreciates Their Differences
Because Rinna is such a large personality, both on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and off, many fans of the couple have wondered how they make their marriage work. However, according to Hamlin, the secret to their marital success can actually be found through their adversity.
"[The secret is] being diametrically opposite," the 70-year-old explained. "I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons."
"We'll be married for 25 years in March, and I've worked hard. So I've picked out a very nice diamond," added Rinna, 58.
Rinna and Hamlin tied the knot on March 29, 1997 and share two children together, models Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, who are often seen alongside them on the Bravo reality show.
Lisa Rinna Played Hard To Get
Looking back at the start of their romance in the 90s, Hamlin said Rinna certainly played the game in terms of dating and the alleged "rules" of that era.
"She played hard to get," Hamlin recalled. "The Rules (a trendy self-help guide to dating) had just come out and it was written by women, for women to teach them how to get a man. And in that book, one of the rules was, if you were called up by somebody and they asked you on a date, you had to say, 'No.' You had to wait at least a week or whatever. And I knew that she had read that book."
"So I called her up and I said, 'Do you want to come to dinner at this Italian restaurant?' and she said, 'When?' I said, 'Well, how about in an hour?' And I hadn't talked to her in months. And, she showed up and broke all the rules," he added.