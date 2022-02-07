NBA Rumors: Jalen Brunson To Knicks, Buddy Hield To Mavs In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Kings

Days before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, most people are waiting to see what type of moves New York Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose is planning to do to save them from suffering a huge embarrassment in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Knicks may be currently out of the playoff race, but they still have a chance of reaching the postseason, especially if they make the right upgrades on their roster. One of the areas that the Knicks are aiming to improve is the starting point guard position.
Jalen Brunson To New York Knicks
With the offseason signing of Kemba Walker turning into a massive failure, the Knicks are rumored to be active on the trade market, finding a long-term answer at the starting point guard position. In the past months, the Knicks have already been linked to several floor generals who are believed to be available on the trading block, including Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks.
In mid-January, Marc Berman of the New York Post discussed a rumor linking Brunson to the Mavericks. An NBA source who spoke to Berman revealed that the Knicks "want him bad" and have contacted the Mavericks in the past regarding a potential Brunson trade.
Proposed Three-Way Trade
In a recent article, Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation talked about a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Brunson from the Mavericks before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The suggested deal won't only involve the Knicks and the Mavericks, but also the Sacramento Kings.
In the proposed three-team trade scenario, the Knicks would get Brunson, the Mavericks would receive Buddy Hield and Richaun Holmes, and the Kings would acquire Tim Hardaway Jr., Mitchell Robinson, Maxi Kleber, and a 2023 first-round pick.
Knicks Get A New PG
Trading Robinson and a future first-round pick would be a tough decision for the Knicks, but it would be worth exploring, especially if they think that Brunson is the answer to their major backcourt issue. Brunson would give the Knicks a starting-caliber point guard who fits the timeline of RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. He may not be an All-Star, but he's a very reliable scorer, playmaker, and three-pointer. This season, Brunson is averaging 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Does The Trade Make Sense For Mavericks & Kings?
Trigg believes that the proposed three-way trade is the type of deal where "everybody wins." For the Kings, the hypothetical blockbuster would allow them to trade Hield for assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans. At 23, Robinson perfectly fits the timeline of the Kings' young core of De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell, and Marvin Bagley III.
For the Mavericks, the potential deal would enable them to turn Brunson into two starting-caliber players in Hield and Holmes.
"Hield and Holmes are good players, and adding both of them would certainly enhance the Mavs' roster, but neither are stars," Trigg wrote. "On the flip side of that, though, as important as Brunson has been to the Mavs this season, he isn't a star either. Adding both Hield and Holmes could make up for losing Brunson and ten some, especially if they add secondary playing through a separate second move."