NBA Rumors: Jalen Brunson To Knicks, Buddy Hield To Mavs In Proposed 3-Way Deal Involving Kings

With the offseason signing of Kemba Walker turning into a massive failure, the Knicks are rumored to be active on the trade market, finding a long-term answer at the starting point guard position. In the past months, the Knicks have already been linked to several floor generals who are believed to be available on the trading block, including Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks.

In mid-January, Marc Berman of the New York Post discussed a rumor linking Brunson to the Mavericks. An NBA source who spoke to Berman revealed that the Knicks "want him bad" and have contacted the Mavericks in the past regarding a potential Brunson trade.