'From The Rockies To New England' - Giant Winter Storm Dumps Heavy Snow Across US

Many have aired concerns of Texas' ability to withstand another heavy fall of snow in light of Feburary 2021, when a storm led to power outages and left many without adequate shelter.

Governor Abbot attested to the power grid's ability. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT is said to be in a better place to withstand excessive snow fall.

Speaking on Tuesday, Abbot said: "Right now, the prognostication is that ERCOT will have an access of 15,000 megawatts of power available even at time of highest demand."

"So ERCOT is well-prepared for conditions as they currently stand but remains flexible in order to be able to be responsive to power demand needs."

That said, any debris or fallen objects could cause still cause issues, and Abbott was clear to state that nothing was guaranteed when it came to things unrelated to the grid's capacity.

This storm is not projected to be as low in temperature than 2021's storm, according to a tweet made by the National Weather Service.

"We do expect more ice which means more treacherous road conditions," the office tweeted. "Icing may cause localized power outages."