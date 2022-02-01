Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

Anna Kendrick is always adorable on-screen but when she is on the red carpet, she amps up the style and turns into a major stunner!

The 36-year-old actress shared a photo on her Instagram page, where she has 19.8 million followers, featuring a gorgeous and fancy look she donned for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala.

The photo also sparked queer romance rumors, as Kendrick was seen posing with a girl, who was holding her by the waist. Fans called the duo "the cutest gay couple of 2021".

Scroll down to see the photos.