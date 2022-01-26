'All That Is On My Mind Is The Gratitude I Have For This Team': Tom Brady On His Future With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Death, taxes, and Tom Brady in the NFL playoffs. That's how it's been for the past two decades and that's how we thought it'd be for years to come.

But even if he's coming off one of the best seasons of his career and even if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were just two wins away from back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl, it seems like we may never see Brady pad up again.

The soon-to-be 45-year-old is going to become a free agent and he's reportedly considering walking away from the game.