Kendall Jenner Earns Cash In Bikini

Kendall, who fronts brands including
Scroll for the snaps. They come as the 818 tequila founder continues to make headlines outside of her modeling career, from her popular beverage brand to her relationship with athlete Devin Booker.
The photos opened with Kendall posing poolside and backed by sunny waters. The sister to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner was on a white chair and looking fierce while in black bikini bottoms and a long-sleeved velvet top, also sporting hoop earrings and statement necklace and ring jewelry. All slicked-back hair, Kendall sent out her rock-hard abs, plus hints of her toned legs.
The reality star shared a fair few snaps, ones including her on the beach and with camera crew visible - here, she was in a latex-like crop top and her briefs, plus a separate sporty black bikini look. Taking to her caption, Kendall wrote: "@messikajewelry campaign by @chriscolls#Messikajewelry #ad." Over 3.2 million likes have been left. Quick to send love was pal Yris Palmer, with fans throwing long strings of heart emoji. Swipe for the gallery, just scroll for more.
Kendall fully abided by Instagram's required #ad. Per Vox, the pay can be pretty sweet as it's based on following. Experts at the outlet state:
"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000."
They continued: "Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry."
Kendall has also promoted the likes of Adidas and Burberry in the past and is now a face for luxury Italian label Versace, plus oral care brand Moon and fashion designer Michael Kors. For more, give her Instagram a follow.