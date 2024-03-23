10 Doppelgangers of Reality Star Kim Kardashian That'll Make Your Jaw Drop

Kims That Look More 'Kim' than Kim Kardashian

In a world dominated by Kim Kardashian, many aspire to emulate her. From models to influencers to fashion bloggers, these individuals not only idolize the billionaire but also spare no expense to emulate the billionaire reality star. While some successfully achieve her iconic appearance, others fall short of the mark. Nevertheless, the reality star's many doppelgangers are loved on social media for their shocking resemblance to The Kardashians alum. Fans now eagerly keep up with them along with the SKIMS mogul.

1. Naya Rivera

Glee star Naya Rivera before her passing in July 2020, took great care in trying to look like reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Hawk-eyed social media users noticed a common pattern in her outfits, hair, face, overall style and how she slowly morphed into the 43-year-old. Netizens were also quick to notice that she copied Kardashian in real-time, for instance, much like the mon of four, Rivera got engaged to a rapper with the same name as Kim's husband Kanye West.

2. Melissa Molinaro

Canadian-American pop singer Melissa Molinaro is another famous Kardashian lookalike. Apart from her jaw-dropping svelte figure and sharp nose, Molinaro is also known to copy the billionaire's style and choice of clothes. Her Instagram handle is full of outfits that greatly resemble that of Kardashian. In 2012, Kardashian filed a lawsuit against Old Navy for hiring Molinaro in a commercial whose resemblance to her created confusion in the marketplace. Molinaro however claimed that imitating the star wasn't her intention at all.

3. Sonia

A Dubai-based makeup artist who goes by the name Sonia is another woman who seems to be a die-hard Kardashian fan. Her Instagram handle is filled with outfit inspirations, makeup, and hair transformations that make her look like a splitting image of the SKIMS mogul. Her heavily mascaraed eyes, curvy body, and defined cheekbones, make her look exactly like Kardashian. Additionally, she also copied the Hulu star's 'neutral' phase and topped it with the signature giant diamond studs much like Kardashian.

4. Antoinette Marie

The Australian-based fashion blogger Antoinette Marie also shares many similarities with Kardashian. Mimicking her for quite some time now and she has often been mistaken for the reality star due to her plump lips, almond-shaped eyes, and high cheekbones. As Kardashian continued to experiment with her looks and style, Marie followed suit. For instance, when Kardashian became blonde, the blogger went ahead and mimicked the reality star. Additionally, her outfits are also known to scream Kim, particularly when she donned Kardashian's famous duct tape dress.

5. Jelena Karleusa

Who can forget Kardashian's blonde look? Back when she dyed her hair platinum blonde, she and an artist Karleusa looked like a mirror image of each other. It was difficult to say who was inspired by whom. The Eastern European pop star and the reality TV starlet confused many people with their matching hair colors, outfits, and sharp jawlines. Karleusa's 2.4 million followers on Instagram were quick to point out that the artist was probably a true doppelganger of Kardashian.

6. Claudia Sampedro

Claudia Sampedro is a model who garnered attention on social media because of her striking resemblance to the reality star. A mother herself, Sampedro shares a svelte figure, lustrous hair, facial features, and a sense of style with the Kardashian. However, in her case, it matters which angle she's taking her pictures from. At first glance, you are unlikely to find too many similarities but if she's dressed a certain way, the camera angle makes her look like a Kardashian replica.

7. Kamilla Osman

The Canadian fashion blogger gained everyone's attention for looking like a spitting image of Kardashian. Her nose, sharp jawline, signature eye makeup, and pouty lips that resemble the entrepreneur's, open up the possibility of her playing Kardashian's body double if need be. If you browse through her images, you'll rarely find a photograph where she isn't resembling the Hulu star. Interestingly, she told PEOPLE, "We happen to be from very similar backgrounds— I am Azeri, which borders Armenia, so I guess that played a role in our similarity."

8. Thalia Almodovar

Almodovar famously confessed that she is Kardashian-obsessed. It was reported that she spent close to $100,000 on plastic surgery to have her physical features match that of Kardashian. The UK-based transgender makeup artist and TV personality who also mimics outfit choice, told The Mirror, "I love being mistaken for Kim…I'd like to be famous for who I am, but why not?" She added, "Sometimes guys just want to talk to me because I look like Kim without getting to know me– that annoys me."

9. Kim Lee

Lee dubbed as Asian Kim Kardashian doesn't only share the first name with the reality star but she has been compared to the billionaire multiple times. After the French-Vietnamese actor starred in Netflix's Bling Empire, people have also drawn similarities between her career graph and that of SKIMS mogul. Lee started as a model and later became a DJ before becoming a successful reality star. Fans of Kardashian took particular interest when Lee danced to one of rapper Kanye West's music videos.

10. Claire Leeson

Not all experiments turn out to be a success and this proved particularly true in the case of Claire Leeson. Leeson has openly talked about her surgical procedures to look more like Kardashian. In July 2014, she admitted to having spent nearly $30,000 on cosmetic procedures to become the reality star's replica. She told ITV's This Morning radio show, "When I get my Kimmy on I feel like I'm unstoppable. I thought she was so beautiful and I really wanted to be like her."