Ripped Kendall Jenner Lookalike Takes Internet by Storm, Earns Fortune With Arm-Wrestling Videos

In the world of fitness, one woman is causing a stir online with her impressive physique and arm-wrestling skills. Vladislava Galagan, a 27-year-old bodybuilder from Russia, has been dubbed "Kendall Jenner on steroids" by her fans. Galagan has amassed a huge following on social media, where she shares her fitness journey and impressive arm-wrestling videos.

Galagan's journey to becoming a fitness model and arm-wrestling star began 11 years ago, as per Mirror. She quickly fell in love with training and has been working hard ever since. In 2018, she began competing in bodybuilding competitions and gained a significant following on social media. However, it wasn't until she joined the content platform OnlyFans that her popularity skyrocketed.

On OnlyFans, Galagan shares her arm-wrestling videos and flexes her impressive muscles for her fans. She has become a sensation on the platform, with some even calling her the "muscular version of Kendall Jenner." Her unique blend of beauty and brawn has earned her a significant income, with her raking in a five-figure salary every month.

However, the Temryuk native's success hasn't come without hard work. She adheres to a strict diet and workout routine, spending over an hour in the gym six times a week, with three cardio-focused sessions as well. She tries to eat four protein-packed meals a day and aims to take in 100g of protein every day. Along with her strict routine, she also takes performance-enhancing drugs but emphasizes that there is no "magic pill" and that hard work is required to achieve her physique.

Galagan's arm-wrestling videos have become particularly popular on OnlyFans. Her fans can't get enough of her impressive physique and arm-wrestling skills. Some have even accused her of photoshopping her muscles, unable to believe that someone who looks like her could be so strong. However, Galagan emphasizes that her muscles are real and that hard work and dedication are required to achieve her level of fitness. "I hit the sweet spot with a mix of my face and my body," she explains, regarding people's confusion about her physique. "But I'm not some vanilla bodybuilder - I'm a fitness model that kicks a**."

Galagan feels like she's won the lottery and is grateful for the support of her fans. Her blend of beauty and brawn has captured the attention of the internet and earned her a significant income. Galagan's arm-wrestling videos are a unique take on the traditional fitness video. They showcase her impressive strength and leave her fans wanting more. However, it's her dedication to fitness and her craft and her positive attitude has made her a true inspiration. She has become a role model for fitness enthusiasts around the world and is sure to continue to inspire others to achieve their fitness goals.