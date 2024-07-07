When Tiffany Trump Claimed That Her Father ‘Has Always Supported’ the LGBTQ Community

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of former president Donald Trump, addressed the LGBTQ+ community during a 'Trump Pride' event in Tampa, Florida in 2020. This was Tiffany's first solo event for her father's 2020 re-election campaign. As reported by USA Today, the event was co-hosted by Richard Grennell who made history as the first homosexual cabinet member during Trump's administration, a regular face at Trump Pride events.

I am part of the LGBTQ. I am a gay man. Donald Trump does NOT represent me, and neither does: Tiffany Trump. Donald has attacked my community in the military and through executive orders attacking the ACA. Donald will NEVER speak for me, not NOW or EVER!



— Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) October 20, 2020

Tiffany said at the time, "My dad doesn’t look at someone…based on who you love. There should be love for all. I know what my father believes in. Before politics, he supported gays, lesbians, and the LGBTQ+ community. My father has always supported all of you...He's never done it for politics." Contrary to her claims, according to NPR, the Trump administration reversed Obama-era recommendations that mandated schools shield transgender children from harassment, allow them to use the restroom and locker room that best suits them, and respect their choice of name and pronouns. Additionally, in July 2017, Trump sent a tweet banning transgender persons from serving in the military.

Tiff is so awkward. I'm surprised she's hitching her future to her father's debacle of a presidency. I thought she was the smart one in the Trump family. I guessed wrong. — Shelley Childs (@ShelleyChilds1) October 20, 2020

Netizens hence were quick to criticize Tiffany. An individual tweeted at the time, "I am part of the LGBTQ+. I am a gay man. Donald Trump does NOT represent me, and neither does Tiffany Trump. Donald has attacked my community in the military and through executive orders attacking the ACA. Donald will NEVER speak for me, not NOW or EVER!" Another X user shared the sentiment. "Her father is responsible for working to ban trans people from serving in the military and take away the civil rights of our LGBTQIA+ community. Who does she think she is fooling and who are the people in the audience?"

LGBTQ+ Rights 🏳️‍🌈 Trump's policies on LGBTQ+ rights were a point of contention. 🛐 While some argue for religious freedom, critics say it allows for discrimination.

The rights of queer individuals were often undermined under previous governments. Safeguards for transgender individuals in the workplace and educational institutions were diminished, and the availability of gender-affirming healthcare, which was already a problem for many, was further compromised. While the Joe Biden administration undid many of Trump's policies, the Republican frontrunner recently campaigned on a promise to roll back a policy that was put in place to protect transgender students from discrimination under Title IX.

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump has been talking about what he plans to do if elected in November. That includes rolling back LGBTQ rights.



— PBS News (@NewsHour) March 27, 2024

As reported by Forbes, this would make it illegal for schools receiving federal funding to discriminate against transgender students based on their gender identity or expression. In a campaign video released last year, Trump cited that his plans include cutting off funding from Medicare and Medicaid for transgender youth-affirming hospitals, trying to make educators face sex discrimination charges for affirming their students' gender identities in the classroom, and directing federal agencies to "cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age."