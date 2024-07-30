INQUISITR.COM / Politics

When Pete Buttigieg Had to Deal With a MAGA Heckler Who Kept Interrupting His Speech

By Simran Kumari
Published on : 05:30 PST, Jul 30, 2024
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ethan Miller

Mayor Pete Buttigieg was always against Donald Trump's reelection bid and had endorsed Joe Biden. At a Biden campaign event in 2020, he was delivering a speech when a pro-Trump heckler interrupted him. Just moments after he began his address, the MAGA supporter started yelling from the front of the stage, holding a camera to livestream, as reported by GOOD.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Spencer Platt
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Spencer Platt

 

The protester, identified as Jonathan Lee Riches, shouted, "Trump 2020. Say no to Sleepy Joe Biden!" The Twitter bio of Riches read, "I spent 10 years in Federal Prison for a non-violent white collar crime. Now I love to sue and expose bad people." Buttigieg, however, managed the situation with remarkable composure. He stated, "Wouldn't it be nice to have a president who will serve him just as enthusiastically as he will serve us?" He added, "Wouldn't it be nice to have a president who cares just as much about protecting the lives of those who protest us as those who stand at our side?"

 

 

He continued, "Don't you feel a little sorry for a president who finds it necessary to draw this kind of support? But it's okay sir because when Joe Biden is president you will be safer, too!" Riches continued to cause a scene when Buttigieg interjected, “Can I finish my remarks? Are you afraid to hear what I have to say?” He then asked the protester, “Do you denounce White supremacy?” Riches agreed. In response, Buttigieg added, “Good! Then we agree on something! That’s a beginning point. See if you can get your president to do the same thing.”

 

 

By choosing not to engage in a verbal spat with the protester or have him removed, he managed to find somewhat of a common ground. Despite the disturbance, Buttigieg was focused as he spoke about the need to safeguard LGBTQ+ rights. “It’s definitely important for us in the LGBTQ community to see what’s going on in the Supreme Court, to see people openly talking about rolling back marriage equality and knowing we gotta move in the other direction,” he said, as reported by THEM

 

 

Meanwhile, as Biden exited the 2024 election race and threw his support behind Kamala Harris as his successor, a major question is who will join Harris as her running mate. Buttigieg’s growing success has brought up speculations about his potential presidential bid and whether he might team up with Harris on the 2024 ticket. After Biden dropped out of the race, Buttigieg wrote, "Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history. I am so proud to serve under his leadership and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country." Buttigieg could be a striking presence on a Harris ticket, especially given that age-related criticisms played a role in Biden’s exit, according to The Hill.

