First Lady Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Thinks POTUS Joe Biden is 'Not Fit' For the 2024 Presidential Bid

Among the people who have been critical of President Joe Biden's debate performance on June 27, 2024, is his wife Jill Biden's former husband Bill Stevenson. The 75-year-old told the New York Post he doesn't recognize Jill anymore, whom he was married to from 1970 to 1975. Meanwhile, he also slammed the First Lady for encouraging her aging husband to run for a second term.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

After the 46th president's disastrous debate performance, Stevenson weighed in, "The Dr. Jill Biden who I've seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way. She's matriculated into a completely different woman."

Stevenson has been a vocal critic of what he calls the "Biden crime family," and is a proud pro-Donald Trump. He further criticized, "I just don't understand why she is so adamant about defending him and keeping him in the race since it appears that he's struggling. It appears that he's struggling with everybody these days."

The MAGA supporter previously defended the Republican front-runner in 2023 and accused the Bidens of deliberately attacking Trump, like they once did to him. Stevenson told Newsmax's Greg Kelly, "I can't let them do this to a president that I love and respect. I can't let them do this to our country," referring to the legal cases against Trump, as per Newsweek.

"Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, 'Give her the house or you're going to have serious problems," recalled Stevenson who divorced the First Lady in 1975. "I looked at Frankie, and I said, 'Are you threatening me?' And, needless to say, about two months later my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200."

Bill Stevenson, Jill Biden’s ex says this: "It makes me cringe every time he calls Trump a liar because I’m telling you right now, there is no better liar than President Biden," Stevenson said. "He’s just a bad person. I’m probably one of the few people outside his family who has… — Steve Lentini (@splentini) June 30, 2024

He even accused POTUS of being a homewrecker while he was still married to Jill. However, he clarified back then that despite what had happened, he intended no ill will toward his ex-wife, who is now a Biden. Instead, he has a problem with the now-81-year-old. "To this day, I still care about her, to be perfectly honest. And everybody around me knows that. My problem is with Joe Biden."

In his interview with The Post, he added, "I've watched Jill grow. I've been proud of her at certain moments. I have no hard feelings … I'm just surprised to see her front and center in the middle of this battle after flying under the radar for so many years. She's always been very driven. People say she's the one who wants to be president now."

While there have been many claims made on social media about when and how Jill and Biden began dating, according to the First Lady's own account to Vogue, they first met when Jill was still in college, "I was a senior [and] he was nine years older than I am! But we went out to see A Man and a Woman at the movie theater in Philadelphia, and we really hit it off."