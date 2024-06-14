When Jill Biden Told Ex-President Donald Trump 'My Husband Will Beat You': "Stop It"

Jill Biden has had enough of Donald Trump's personal attacks on her family back in 2019. The Republican front-runner is infamous for crossing lines in his political speeches to go after his rivals' loved ones. But in an exclusive interview with NBC News, the now-First Lady warned him to back off or else her husband Joe Biden is going to "beat" him.

"The fact that he attacked my son, I have never seen that in other elections, that they go after the children of the candidate," Jill noted, saying although his attacks will backfire but also acknowledged that dragging her family in the campaign has gone beyond she anticipated. "He's just trying to distract the voters. You know what Donald Trump did was wrong, flat-out wrong."

The now-73-year-old continued, "Calling a foreign leader and asking them — and holding back foreign aid unless he investigated my husband, my son — that is just flat-out wrong and I think that the American people see that, I think the people in Congress see that and they're going to stand up to him."

Trump made unsubstantiated corruption allegations against former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter. The foreign leader that Jill talked about was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky whom the Republican pressed to investigate Bidens on the unfounded claims. The White House withheld American military aid from Ukraine back then and Jill called it "flat-out wrong."

When the interviewer asked her what she'd say to Trump if he came face-to-face, Jill delivered a direct to him, "Stop it. My husband's going to beat you. Because of your character and because of the strong character my husband has."

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

As soon as Biden announced his presidential nomination on April 25, 2019, the ex-commander-in-chief launched attacks on the Democrat on his X, formerly Twitter, account. In a true Trump fashion, he wrote, "Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!"

Jill, on the other hand, had been the backbone of the Biden family throughout Trump's verbal attacks. Although she admitted that before her husband's presidential ambitions, she preferred to "stay behind the curtains" and had never been a "natural as a political spouse.'" However, she made exceptions to stand by her husband throughout the campaign, showing up in rallies and events.

And now, in 2024, she's showing up for POTUS as she did in 2019 and her feelings for Trump haven't changed a bit. In an LGBTQ rally, Jill called the convicted felon Trump a "bully" who is a threat to their community if re-elected in November. Subsequently, she urged voters to stop him from entering the White House again.

"Donald Trump is a bully. He is dangerous to the LGBTQ community, to our families, to our country, and we cannot let him win," the First Lady asserted, as per AP News.